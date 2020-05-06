Parish family rosary from St. Joseph on the Brandywine among the cyber efforts to maintain faith

Parish family rosary from St. Joseph on the Brandywine among the cyber...

Through the nearly two months of social distancing and no public Masses, priests, parishioners and church leaders in the Diocese of Wilmington have used creative methods to share our faith while observing strict guidelines aimed at preserving public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prayer services, livestreaming Masses and various messages of love and hope have dotted the digital landscape as people continue to find ways to connect with their faith and each other.

The video here comes from St. Joseph on the Brandywine parish. For the month of May, they did a “Parish Family Rosary” featuring a video of five different families praying a decade of the rosary.

Do you have something to share that shows an interesting way to demonstrate and strengthen your faith? Send it to news@thedialog.org.