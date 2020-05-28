PHOTO GALLERY: Salesianum School seniors make final visit before graduation

WILMINGTON — Salesianum School’s senior class made a final trip to the Broom Street campus on May 27, driving around the school for a variety of activities two days ahead of their graduation.

Each student and his family entered off 18th Street and was directed to the upper parking lot, which was lined by cheering faculty. It was the first in-person interaction between the boys and their teachers since schools were closed in mid-March.

The next stop was in the lower lot for a photograph in front of a school sign, followed by a longstanding school tradition. Each of the students picked up a white tuxedo, which they will wear for the baccalaureate Mass on May 28 and graduation on the 29th. Both the Mass and commencement will be live-streamed.

Finally, the school principal, Oblate Father Christian Beretta, and president Brendan Kennealey greeted each car near the Broom Street entrance. Each senior was given a “commencement gift box,” which included a number of items for the next two days. The boys were free to look at everything inside, Father Beretta told them, except for their diplomas, which were sealed in envelopes. A tradition at Salesianum is for the graduates to receive their diplomas after the commencement ceremony, and this year will be no different. The students will open their diplomas at the same time at the end of graduation.

