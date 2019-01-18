Home Our Diocese Reading ‘phanatics’ at St. Ann in Wilmington host special guest from Phillies

Reading 'phanatics' at St. Ann in Wilmington host special guest from Phillies

The Dialog
The Phillie Phanatic visits with students at St. Ann School in Wilmington on Jan. 16 as part of the "Phanatic About Reading" challenge. (Photos courtesy of St. Ann School)

WILMINGTON – A furry green visitor from Philadelphia by way of the Galapagos Islands traveled to Wilmington on Jan. 16. The Phillie Phanatic made his way to St. Ann School to help celebrate the students’ success in the “Phanatic About Reading” program.

Superintendent of schools Louis De Angelo served as the guest reader and foil for the Phanatic’s hijinks. The mascot also pulled teachers on to the gymnasium floor to dance with him, and he mingled with students. He also posed for a picture with the winning class.

This is not the first time the Phanatic has been to St. Ann’s. The school also received a visit in 2017.

