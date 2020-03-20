Saint Mark’s High School makes ‘unfortunate’ decision to cancel 50th anniversary gala

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s High School has canceled its 50th anniversary gala, which was scheduled for April 25 at the White Clay Creek Country Club. The decision was prompted by the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus and restrictions on large public gatherings, according to Saint Mark’s principal Thomas S. Fertal.

“Though we are disappointed that we cannot close our anniversary year with what was shaping up to be a signature event, the safety and well-being of our Spartan community, of course, is paramount,” Fertal wrote.

Although restrictions on public gatherings could be eased by April 25, there are questions surrounding airline travel and hotel use, he wrote, as many people were traveling back to Wilmington for the event.

Those who purchased tickets will receive a full refund. There is also an option to donate a portion or all of the ticket price to the school’s annual fund. Those who wish to do that should contact Pete Curcio, the director of advancement and alumni, at pcurcio@stmarkshs.net by March 27.

In the letter, Fertal noted that this year’s annual fund is already 12 percent over last year’s total, and the freshman class is 36 percent larger than last year’s.