Shoprite leader Chris Kenny talks to group about ‘mission-driven organizations’ at Catholic Business Network in Bear

Chris Kenny knows the value of work and helping to sustain a mission-oriented company in the face of heavy competition in the business world.

The CEO of Kenny Family ShopRite of Delaware, Kenny said he knows the importance of a second chance since he grew up working for his father’s grocery business and his employment was terminated more than once. He said he eventually got the message and straightened himself out and is determined to give is employees a chance at redemption.

Everyone deserves a second chance, he said, so long as they try to remedy the problems that have caused them to lose their way.

Kenny delivered the keynote “Strategic Planning for Mission-Driven Organizations” to a group of more than 30 people attending breakfast sponsored by Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish hall in Bear.

The breakfasts are an opportunity to gather with like-minded professionals and leaders who are inspired to live their faith in the workplace.

Two more breakfasts are scheduled for 2026 — March 6 at Saint Peter and Paul parish in Easton, Md., and June 5 at Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington.

