Small fire at Saint Mark’s High School Dec. 31 may have been related to work being done at a construction site on campus

A small fire at the gym expansion construction site on the campus of Saint Mark’s High School early Dec. 31 may be connected to work being done at the site, according to school President Patrick Tiernan, who said fire officials are working to determine the cause.

“Some smoke entered the building, but there was no damage to the gym or the main school,” Tiernan wrote in a message to the school community. “The Saint Mark’s facilities team and the construction crew responded right away.”

Workers were on site ventilating the area and addressing water that entered the lower gym and boiler room, he said. School was closed for the holidays.

“Most importantly, no one was injured,” Tiernan said. “We are grateful to the first responders for their quick action and professionalism.”

Saint Mark classes resumed as scheduled on Jan. 5.