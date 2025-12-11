Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic names Nate Stromberg regional director of patient experience

Nate Stromberg has been appointed the regional director of patient experience by Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, the health system that owns Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington. Stromberg will be responsible for enhancing the company’s “compassionate, patient-centered care,” Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic announced recently.

Stromberg will lead efforts to strengthen “every aspect of the patient journey,” Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic said, from the first point of contact through discharge.

“Delivering an exceptional patient experience is central to our mission,” said Sharon Carney, the regional senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. “Under Nate’s guidance, we will continue to build a culture where every patient feels respected, informed and treated with compassionate, high-quality care.”

Stromberg most recently served as the enterprise insights director and regional director of patient experience at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. He was responsible for the strategic development, planning and execution of patient experience and all related programs, policies and procedures.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science from New York University and a master’s in applied statistics from West Chester University.