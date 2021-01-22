WATCH: Funeral Mass for Msgr. Ralph Martin livestreamed from St. Catherine of Siena Church

In an effort to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission, attendance has been limited at the Mass of Christian Burial for Msgr. Ralph Martin, but the Diocese of Wilmington has livestreamed the service from St. Catherine of Siena Church.

The funeral Mass celebrated Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. is livestreamed and archived on the diocesan YouTube channel — YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Interment is at All Saints Cemetery.

Msgr. Martin was born in Connellsville, Pa. A graduate of St. Mary’s High School and King’s College, both in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., he was ordained to the priesthood in May 1965 in the Diocese of Wilmington.