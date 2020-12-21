WATCH: Priests of the Diocese of Wilmington offer personalized Christmas messages

It’s the season of joy, gratitude and merriment. It’s the Christmas season and so many of us know it only by way of our local parish, celebrating the birth of Jesus with local clergy and fellow parishioners.

But it is also the year of pandemic, and the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has limited or eliminated so many parts of our life we hold near and dear.

Still, we do everything we can to stay safe and still send love to those who matter.

The priests of the Diocese of Wilmington miss you, too. Same as in the Easter season, when churches were closed to limit the spread of coronavirus, clergy members want to be certain you are the recipient of their well-wishes. And just as during Easter, the Diocese of Wilmington Office of Communications has produced a video with messages from many of our priests.

Enjoy and Merry Christmas.

CLICK HERE to see a list of every livestream Mass in the Diocese of Wilmington.