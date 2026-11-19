Your gift to the retirement fund for religious in Diocese of Wilmington...

November 2026

Dear Friends in Christ,

On the weekend of December 12-13, our parishes will take up the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection. This appeal supports more than 21,000 senior sisters, brothers, and religious order priests who have devoted their lives to serving the Church and God’s people.

For generations, these women and men have been teachers, caregivers, spiritual guides, and quiet witnesses of faith in our communities. Many of us can name a sister, brother, or religious order priest whose example strengthened our faith or whose kindness shaped our lives.

Today, the reality they face is challenging. Most religious received little compensation during their ministry. Now, their communities must pay for rising costs in health care, nursing support, and medications. These financial pressures are significant, and the need continues to grow.

Your gift to the Retirement Fund for Religious directly supports their care and helps their communities provide for them with dignity. It is a meaningful way to express gratitude for lives spent in faithful service.

I am mindful that you are asked to support many important causes, and I am sincerely grateful for your generosity. I encourage you, if possible, to donate to this year’s Retirement Fund for Religious collection. Your contribution will make a real difference in the lives of our elderly sisters, brothers, and religious order priests. Please also keep them in your prayers, just as they faithfully pray for us.

May God bless you and your loved ones with lasting peace, strength, and good health.

Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D.

Bishop of Wilmington