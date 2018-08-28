Bishop Malooly set to be focus of Ministry of Caring fundraiser

Bishop Malooly spent part of the day Aug. 28 touring facilities in Wilmington sponsored by the Ministry of Caring.

The bishop started the morning with a trip to the Child Care Center on N. Jackson Street where he was greeted by a pre-school class who sang a song they had practiced welcoming him.

The Ministry of Caring is a community-based nonprofit organization that provides a network of social, health and support services for those living in poverty, including the homeless and working poor in the greater Wilmington area.

The bishop will be the guest of honor of the Ministry of Caring tribute dinner to benefit the poor and homeless Nov. 7 at Hotel du Pont. For more information, phone 302-652-5523.