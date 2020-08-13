Catholic Forum radio program/podcast in August has focus on local vocations in Diocese of Wilmington

In August, four young men, who are in various stages of formation for the priesthood, will be interviewed on Catholic Forum, the radio program/podcast produced by the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington.
Catholic Forum is heard on Saturday mornings at 11:00 on Relevant Radio 640. After it airs, it is available online and on popular podcast platforms. Additionally, videos of these interviews will be seen on the diocesan YouTube channel.
On the August 15 Catholic Forum, Brennan Ferris who is studying Theology at St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Md., will, be interviewed. The August 22 program will feature an interview with fellow St. Mary’s seminarian, James Gebhart. On August 29, two college seminarians, Peter Schirmer and Gabriel Ortiz-Jimenez, will be interviewed. Schirmer is beginning his second year at The College Seminary of the Immaculate Conception at St. Andrew’s Hall at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., Ortiz-Jiminez, a recent high school graduate, is beginning his first year. The seminarians will discuss where they are in their discernment process, when they first felt that they may have a calling to the priesthood, how their families and friends have influenced them in their lives, and offer advice to other men who are discerning a vocation to the priesthood.
