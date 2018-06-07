Living Our Faith: Sports and spirituality

What is a Catholic approach to sports? Can it make a difference?
There are many analogies between spirituality and sport. Spiritual growth has the same
requirements as athletic growth. Both require discipline, practice, strength, community and even, at some point, a letting go.
St. John Paul II urged every Christian “to become a strong athlete of Christ, that is, a faithful and courageous witness to his Gospel.”
•••
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Catholics seeking to adopt healthier lifestyles both physically and spiritually can turn to Catholic Fitness Training, a program that combines catechesis and workouts tailored to individual, group, parish or online personal training sessions.
Jordan Friske, 29, of San Diego told The Southern Cross, newspaper of the Diocese of San Diego, that “when we diet or exercise with a secular standpoint, we can often make our bodies an idol.”
From a Catholic viewpoint, Friske said, “our bodies are a gift and we are called to be stewards of all the gifts that God gifts us.”
Catholic Fitness Training‘s website lists seven steps that Catholics can incorporate into their daily lives to become healthier physically and spiritually: create goals, have accountability, determine your basal metabolic rate (BMR), diet, start exercising, make your body your prayer and be patient.
“We should embrace that hard work and love the process. We will not reach our target weight or sainthood overnight,” the website states.
Catholic Fitness Training’s website is http://catholicfitnesstraining.trainerize.com/
Read more about Catholic Fitness Training here: http://thecatholicspirit.com/culture/faith-and-culture/body-and-soul-personal-trainer-promotes-exercise-as-way-to-honor-god/