Saints Peter and Paul High School performs ‘Harvey’ at the school in Easton, Md. — Photo gallery

Saints Peter and Paul High School performs ‘Harvey’ at the school in...

The elusive “Harvey” found friends at Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md.

The cast and crew delivered the show at the performance center at the high school.

It came near the end of another successful season of high school performances in the diocese.

Saint Elizabeth High School came through with this year’s Catholic high school musical finale by performing “Grease” the second week of May in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington.

Saint Mark’s students took the audience on a journey to the past with the Visual & Performing Arts Department of Saint Mark’s High School presenting “Anastasia: The Musical” in the first weekend of April.

Padua Academy kicked off the spring season with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-16.

Salesianum followed up with “Into the Woods.”

Archmere Academy performed “Alice by Heart” in early April

Ursuline Academy held its performance of “Beehive” in November.