Saints Peter and Paul High School performs ‘Harvey’ at the school in Easton, Md. — Photo gallery

Saints Peter and Paul High School production of "Harvey" in Easton, Md. Dialog photo/Jason Minto
The elusive “Harvey” found friends at Saints
Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md.
The cast and crew delivered the show at the performance center at the high school.
It came near the end of another successful season of high school performances in the diocese.
came through with this year’s Catholic high school musical finale Saint Elizabeth High School by performing “Grease” the second week of May in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington.
Saint Mark’s students took the audience on a journey to the past with the Visual & Performing Arts Department
of Saint Mark’s High School presenting “Anastasia: The Musical” in the first weekend of April.
with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-16. Padua Academy kicked off the spring season
Salesianum followed up with
“Into the Woods.”
Archmere Academy performed “Alice by Heart” in early April
Ursuline Academy
held its performance of “Beehive” in November.
