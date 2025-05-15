St. Elizabeth rocks out with ‘Grease’ in the Diocese of Wilmington Catholic High School musical finale for 2025-’26

St. Elizabeth rocks out with ‘Grease’ in the Diocese of Wilmington Catholic...

Saint Elizabeth High School came through with this year’s Catholic high school musical finale by performing “Grease” the second week of May in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington.

It wrapped up another successful season of high school performances in the diocese.

Saints Peter and Paul High School performed “Harvey” in mid-April.

Saint Mark’s students took the audience on a journey to the past with the Visual & Performing Arts Department of Saint Mark’s High School presenting “Anastasia: The Musical” in the first weekend of April.

Padua Academy kicked off the spring season with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-16.

Salesianum followed up with “Into the Woods.”

Archmere Academy performed “Alice by Heart” in early April

Ursuline Academy held its performance of “Beehive” in November.