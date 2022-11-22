How do I win tickets to the New York Tenors ‘Magic of Christmas’ show Dec. 11 in Wilmington? Comment here with your favorite Christmas tradition

How do I win tickets to the New York Tenors ‘Magic of...

Here at The Dialog, we know many of our readers love Christmas and we know they have their favorite traditions at Christmastime.

So, we got to thinking … what’s the best way to tell the stories of the favorite Christmas traditions of our readers?

Here it is.

We’re putting together this story a couple of days before Thanksgiving and we’re gearing up for the big “Magic of Christmas” show with the New York Tenors benefitting Catholic Charities on Dec. 11 at Salesianum School.

And we want to hear your magic.

Comment on this story online on one of our social media streams and tell us your favorite Christmas story. If you do, your name will be included in a random drawing for two tickets to see the show. We’ll draw the winner and reach out to you online.

It doesn’t need to be a long, drawn-out story. It can as simple as “visiting my Aunt Mabel’s house for Christmas dinner” or you and your siblings hanging your favorite stockings, oldest first, over the fireplace or making Christmas cookies with Mom. Or you can give us the longer version if you wish.

Just be sure to tell us what it is. We’re hoping to spin a nice Christmas yarn by the time the comments are finished.

Share your favorite memories and win a chance to create some new ones at the Christmas show in Wilmington on Dec. 11, 4 p.m., at Salesianum.