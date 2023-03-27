Diocese of Wilmington girls high school sports teams have busy week ahead

After a soggy end to last week resulted in the postponement of several games in various sports, girls high school athletics returns this week with a full slate. Padua soccer plays a game in Delaware before heading on their annual trip out of town, and two of the state’s other notable soccer teams meet up on the pitch.
Soccer
Monday
Ursuline (0-1) at Newark Charter (1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Padua (1-0) vs. Odyssey Charter (0-2), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
Delaware Military (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 4 p.m. Two Division II title contenders battle it out on the natural grass at Saint Mark’s. The Seahawks have a pair of two-goal wins, while the Spartans have defeated two Division I foes.
Wednesday
First State Military (0-1) at Archmere (3-0), 3:30 p.m.
Newark Charter vs. St. Elizabeth (0-2), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park
Thursday
Padua at Charlotte Latin (N.C.), 7 p.m.
Friday
Saint Mark’s at MOT Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at Ursuline, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Padua at Providence (N.C.), 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday
Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Polytech (0-1), 4 p.m.
Caesar Rodney (3-0) vs. Padua (1-0), 4 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse. The Pandas emerged victorious in their season opener with a strong second half, particularly on the defensive end. They will face plenty of offensive pressure from the Riders, who are averaging nearly 16 goals per game.
Tuesday
Tower Hill (0-0) at Archmere (2-0), 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (0-2), 4 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (2-0) at Ursuline (1-0), 4 p.m. Expect the offenses to shine in this battle. The teams have combined for three victories, with the winners getting into double figures each time.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Queen Anne’s County, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Padua at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Appoquinimink at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Stephen Decatur, 6 p.m.
Softball
Monday
Archmere (0-1) at Appoquinimink (0-0), 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (1-0) vs. Ursuline (0-0), 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s vs. Padua (0-0), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant (0-1) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Thursday
Padua at St. Georges (0-0), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at St. Georges, noon
Hodgson (0-1) vs. Padua, 1 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Track and field (co-ed unless noted)
Wednesday
St. Elizabeth and Delaware Military at Wilmington Friends, 3:30 p.m.
Archmere and Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Padua at N5CTA Championship, time TBA at A.I. DuPont High School (girls only)