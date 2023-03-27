Diocese of Wilmington girls high school sports teams have busy week ahead

After a soggy end to last week resulted in the postponement of several games in various sports, girls high school athletics returns this week with a full slate. Padua soccer plays a game in Delaware before heading on their annual trip out of town, and two of the state’s other notable soccer teams meet up on the pitch.

Soccer

Monday

Ursuline (0-1) at Newark Charter (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (1-0) vs. Odyssey Charter (0-2), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

Delaware Military (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 4 p.m. Two Division II title contenders battle it out on the natural grass at Saint Mark’s. The Seahawks have a pair of two-goal wins, while the Spartans have defeated two Division I foes.

Wednesday

First State Military (0-1) at Archmere (3-0), 3:30 p.m.

Newark Charter vs. St. Elizabeth (0-2), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Thursday

Padua at Charlotte Latin (N.C.), 7 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at MOT Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Providence (N.C.), 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Polytech (0-1), 4 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (3-0) vs. Padua (1-0), 4 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse. The Pandas emerged victorious in their season opener with a strong second half, particularly on the defensive end. They will face plenty of offensive pressure from the Riders, who are averaging nearly 16 goals per game.

Tuesday

Tower Hill (0-0) at Archmere (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (0-2), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (2-0) at Ursuline (1-0), 4 p.m. Expect the offenses to shine in this battle. The teams have combined for three victories, with the winners getting into double figures each time.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Queen Anne’s County, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Appoquinimink at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Stephen Decatur, 6 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Archmere (0-1) at Appoquinimink (0-0), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) vs. Ursuline (0-0), 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s vs. Padua (0-0), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant (0-1) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Thursday

Padua at St. Georges (0-0), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at St. Georges, noon

Hodgson (0-1) vs. Padua, 1 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Track and field (co-ed unless noted)

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth and Delaware Military at Wilmington Friends, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere and Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at N5CTA Championship, time TBA at A.I. DuPont High School (girls only)