Some enticing basketball highlights week of sports for Catholic high schools

The halfway point of the basketball season has arrived, and despite a bit of a light schedule this week, those that will be played are quite intriguing and could impact the state tournament picture. And it may be hard to believe, but the indoor track and field state championship is just three weeks away.

Sometimes, it’s difficult to see beyond won-loss records when looking for the best bets to watch. That’s the case this week, as the best boys basketball game on the schedule involved two teams that enter Tuesday a combined one game over .500. There are several girls games that stand out, and if a bit of driving doesn’t bother you, it’s possible to see both of them on Tuesday and the third on Thursday.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-5) at Beth Tfiloh, 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-6) at St. Elizabeth (6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Key School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Archmere (5-3), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

First State Military (2-10) at Saint Mark’s, 1:30 p.m.

Salesianum (5-5) at William Penn (4-3), 2 p.m. Don’t let the records fool you. These two teams will be competitive come state tournament time. The Sals have played another bruising out-of-state schedule and will have had 11 days off heading into this one. The Colonials entered this week winners of two straight, although the Salesianum game will be their third of the week.

Wrestling

Wednesday

Tower Hill (3-0) at Archmere (2-3), 4 p.m.

Red Lion (1-0) and Sanford (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 6 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (0-0) at St. Elizabeth (1-2), 6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Canal Duals at Middletown High School

Saturday

Archmere and Tatnall (0-1) at Concord (3-1), 11 a.m.

Smyrna (5-6) at Salesianum (1-0), noon

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (7-1) at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Archmere (6-2) at St. Georges (6-2), 5:15 p.m. The Auks and Hawks both are looking to get back in the win column after losses to Caravel. St. Georges is hovering near the top of Blue Hen Conference Flight A and has to avoid looking past the Auks to a showdown with Appoquinimink on Thursday. Similarly, Archmere has an important conference game waiting after this one on Friday night at St. Elizabeth.

Hodgson (1-7) at Padua (4-7), 6:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (6-2) at Saint Mark’s (10-1), 7:15 p.m. The Seahawks are undefeated against Delaware competition, but Saint Mark’s will be its most difficult in-state foe to date. Family ties will be abandoned for four quarters as senior Bella Prado suits up for the Spartans, while freshman Tavi Prado dons the Seahawks’ blue and gold.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian (8-0), 5:30 p.m. The Sabres make the hour-long trip to Georgetown for their only game outside Maryland this season, and it’s a big one. Entering the week, Ss. Peter and Paul had won seven straight after a loss to open the season, while the Royals have yet to taste defeat. After this game, the Sabres will play five straight at home, concluding with a rematch against Delmarva Christian on Feb. 7.

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline (11-0), 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at St. Elizabeth (3-4), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Delaware Military at Padua, 12:15 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (4-1 boys, 5-0 girls) vs. Archmere (1-4 boys, 3-2 girls), 3:45 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) vs. Easton, 3:45 p.m. at Easton YMCA (boys only)

Wednesday

Salisbury School (Md.) vs. Salesianum (6-1)/Ursuline (4-0), 3 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club

Thursday

Beth Tfiloh vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:45 p.m. at Easton YMCA

Friday

Archmere vs. Brandywine (6-1 boys, 7-0 girls), 3:45 p.m. at Claymont Elementary

Saturday

Wilmington Charter (2-0 boys, 1-2 girls) vs. Salesianum/Padua (3-1), 6:30 p.m. at McKean High School

Track

Friday

Salesianum at Bears HS Invitational, 9 a.m. at Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa.

Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at Tower Hill, 3:30 pm.

Padua at DVGTCA, 6:30 p.m. at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.

Saturday

Archmere, Salesianum, Padua and Ursuline at New Balance Games at New Balance Track and Field Armory, New York