WATCH: Replay of livestream of Good Friday service with Bishop Malooly from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Catholics restricted from offering public prayer this Good Friday can join Bishop Malooly from the Cathedral of St. Peter for a 3 p.m. livestream.

Thousands of Catholics in the Diocese of Wilmington have flocked to Sunday Mass and other services livestreamed and recorded for online distribution this Holy Week as people turn to alternate methods of fulfilling faith while observing restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus and protecting public health.

Bishop Malooly’s livestream and replay of Palm Sunday Mass for the Saturday vigil attracted nearly 5,000 viewers and multiple other Masses from parishes drew more from churches in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland where public Masses and gatherings have been suspended. Many clicked in for Holy Thursday Mass.

This week’s Holy Week observances will be livestreamed from the Cathedral at youtube.com/DioceseOfWilm:

Good Friday, April 10, 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 11, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12, 8 a.m.

Bishop Malooly said Holy Week is when Catholics observe “Jesus suffer, die and rise that we may have eternal life.”

“This is a time for us to be grateful for that death which gives each of us life. Let us seek the strength … to live in and for Christ more deeply and even more … let us walk as he did,” the bishop said.

“I ask you during the course of this week to celebrate and to remember the Holy Week events. I ask that you do it by website, do it by video or tune in to your own parish … these very special days. We are isolated as Jesus was. He was abandoned.

“Let us commit to that isolation in order to protect others. And let us remember the Second Commandment – Love thy neighbor. I think we need to ratchet that up a bit during this time.”