Meet Hannah Dell, the Diocese of Wilmington’s new Communications Director, on the latest Catholic Forum

Meet Hannah Dell, the Diocese of Wilmington’s new Communications Director, on the...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Bob Krebs comes out of retirement (briefly) to interview the new host of Catholic Forum and Director of Communications for the Diocese of Wilmington, Hannah Dell. Hannah talks about her life and experience at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

Watch the video interview on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omsv-xCoHmc

