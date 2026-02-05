Archmere Academy headmaster Michael Marinelli honored with Campion award in his final year of service

CLAYMONT — The last day of Catholic Schools Week at Archmere Academy ended with some fun and games in the gymnasium, but before students departed for the weekend, they watched as the school honored one of its own.

Michael A. Marinelli, the school’s headmaster since 2010, received the Carl S. Campion Service Award, which is presented each year during Catholic Schools Week to a faculty or staff member who demonstrates dedicated, selfless service, integrity, and humility. Campion, a former Archmere teacher and director of operations, presented the award.

Campion, a classmate of Marinelli’s, praised Marinelli’s work as the head of school. The student center, Abessinio Performing Arts Center and the Patio are just a few of the beneficiaries of his efforts. Marinelli will retire at the end of the academic year.

Daniel Hickey, a 1989 graduate of Archmere Academy, has been appointed the next headmaster of his alma mater, effective July 1.

“You see the results of Dr. Marinelli’s leadership every day,” Campion said. “He came in as the prototypical servant leader, totally dedicated to achieving long-term success at Archmere.”

Marinelli’s first stint as an employee at the school began in 1984 when he was invited to become the director of development by the late Norbertine Father Justin Diny, who was headmaster from 1944-83. He left in 1996, but returned as the head of school in 2010, the first layperson to hold that position.

Marinelli was joined by his wife, Diane, and daughter Maria Elena DiPietro, the director of technology at Archmere. He said he was “honored and touched” by the recognition.

“I feel undeserving to be pointed out because there are so many others, like all of you, who care about this place,” he said. “The whole experience has been wonderful because I got to work with some great people.”

Marinelli said his only regret is not being able to be around the students as much as he would have liked.

“Besides that, it’s been an amazing 16 years doing this work and 28 years doing all the work,” he said.