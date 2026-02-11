Meet Sister Pat Millen, OSF, of Nuns Against Gun Violence on the latest Catholic Forum

Meet Sister Pat Millen, OSF, of Nuns Against Gun Violence on the...

On this edition of Catholic Forum, Hannah sits down with Sr. Patricia Millen, OSF to discuss her work with the Chester County Coalition and Nuns Against Gun Violence.

Nuns Against Gun Violence is a national network of women religious who work with state and local governments to end gun violence and support communities affected by gun violence.

You can learn more about Nuns Against Gun Violence, including their 4th Annual Lenten Fast to End Gun Violence here: https://nunsagainstgunviolence.org/

