Deacon Patrick Stokely named executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington 

Bishop William E. Koenig announced the appointment of Deacon Patrick Stokely as executive director of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington effective immediately.

With more than 25 years of experience facilitating and developing leadership formation programs for Catholic clergy, lay leaders and business professionals, Deacon Stokely brings an understanding of the needs of non-profit organizations to his new role, according to a news release from the diocese.

Deacon Stokely served as interim executive director since September 2025. He previously worked as senior program manager for Leadership Roundtable, where he partnered with bishops and leadership teams to align their vision with the ministries and services they offer. Deacon Stokely also served as a Learning Leader for Catholic Leadership Institute, where he was engaged in the formation and guidance of clergy and lay leaders for strengthening parishes, including training for clergy on integrating the principles of organization management with priestly identity and mission.

Deacon Stokely holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cabrini University and a masters in theology from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary and works as adjunct professor of theology at Immaculata University in Chester County, Pa. Deacon Stokely is an award-winning editor of 2 books: “A Seminarian’s Toolbox Preparing for Parish Leadership” and “La Caja de Herramientas Para Lideres Pastorales.”

A West Chester, Pa., resident, Deacon Stokely and his wife, Joan, have one son, Father John Patrick Stokely, pastor of St. Basil the Great, Kimberton, Pa., in the archdiocese.

“We are very excited to officially bring Deacon Stokely on board to lead Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington,” Bishop Koenig said. “The work of Catholic Charities remains invaluable to the people of the Diocese of Wilmington both in Delaware and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and I am certain Deacon Stokely’s many years of forming leaders in the church and helping parishes and dioceses do their best work through servant leadership in promoting the church’s mission will make him a vital addition to the Catholic Charities team as they work to be the face of Christ to those who rely on our numerous Catholic Charities programs.”

Of the appointment, Deacon Stokely said, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to accept the role of executive director for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington. As a permanent deacon, I have been ordained to serve at the intersection of liturgy and charity, proclaiming the Gospel through the diaconal charism of Christ the servant. I look forward to leading this ministry with the same spirit of humble, compassionate service to our brothers and sisters who are most in need throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.”

He replaces Ruth Anne White, who resigned last summer.

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Diocese of Wilmington, is a faith-based social services organization dedicated to providing help and creating hope for those in need. For more than 190 years, Catholic Charities has empowered and strengthened individuals and families in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.