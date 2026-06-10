Home Education and Careers Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland, adds 50 men... Education and CareersOur Diocese Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland, adds 50 men and women as members of alumni — Photo gallery By For The Dialog - 10 June 2026, 14:33 Saints Peter and Paul High School graduation was May 21 in Easton, Md. Contributed photo. EASTON, Md. — Fifty young men and women graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School on May 21 in exercises at the Wilson Family Auditorium at the school. Bishop Koenig presided. Saints Peter and Paul High School graduation was May 21 in Easton, Md. Contributed photo. Saints Peter and Paul High School graduation was May 21 in Easton, Md. Contributed photo. Read The Dialog. Sign up for the FREE Angelus newsletter at thedialog.org/newsletter Saints Peter and Paul High School graduation was May 21 in Easton, Md. Contributed photo. Saints Peter and Paul High School graduation was May 21 in Easton, Md. Contributed photo. Bishop Koenig joins Saints Peter and Paul High School graduation May 21 in Easton, Md. Contributed photo. Saints Peter and Paul High School graduation was May 21 in Easton, Md. Contributed photo.