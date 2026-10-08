Investment in schools creates better schools which attract more people to the state, leading to more jobs — Lou De Angelo

We expand an educational ecosystem that attracts companies, executives, and families. A state with strong public schools and thriving Catholic/independent schools is more attractive to high-skilled workers and executives.
— Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools
Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com
STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.