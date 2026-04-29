‘Little Shop of Horrors’ lights up the stage at Saint Mark’s High School as musicals season continues in Diocese of Wilmington

Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Saint Mark’s High School enjoyed success with a performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” April 24-26 at the school.
St. Elizabeth School performed “Wonderland” the same weekend in the St. Elizabeth Benedictine Performing Arts Center.
Productions at Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington conclude with
Salesianum School performing the classic “The Sound of Music” April 30 and May 2, 7:30 p.m., May 3, 2 p.m., and May 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the school’s Spragg Auditorium, 1801 N. Broom St, Wilmington. For tickets onthestage.tickets/show/salesianum-school-theatre/68baf527bd37851007fde3a2/tickets#/productions-view.
Archmere Academy produced “The Drowsy Chaperone” last month.
Padua Academy checked in with “Newsie” to start things off in February.
Students from
Saints Peter and Paul High School’s Performing Arts Club presented “Little Women,” based on the classic Louisa May Alcott book at the school in Easton on Friday, March 27.
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
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Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Little Shop of Horrors” during opening night at the school April 24. Dialog photo/Don Blake