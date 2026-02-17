Plenty of action with Padua Academy’s ‘Newsies’; Archmere Academy up next with ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ — Photo gallery

Plenty of action with Padua Academy’s ‘Newsies’; Archmere Academy up next with...

If it sounded like heels clicking last week in the Wilmington neighborhood around Padua Academy, it was coming from the all-girls Catholic High School.

Padua Academy performers were all over the stage with the musical “Newsies.” Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

The action moves to Claymont at the end of this month and the beginning of March. Archmere Academy will be presenting its musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” over two weekends, Feb. 27-28 at 7 p.m. and March 6-7, 7 p.m. The production will be at the newly renovated Rocco A. and Mary Abessinio Performing Arts Center on the Archmere Campus, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Tickets can be purchased in advance (for a discount) at archmereacademy.seatyourself.biz.

Saints Peter & Paul High School Performing Arts Club will present “Little Women” March 27-28, 7 p.m. and March 29, 3 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Salesianum School is performing the classic “The Sound of Music” April 30 and May 2, 7:30 pm, May 3, 2 p.m., and May 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the school’s Spragg Auditorium, 1801 N. Broom St, Wilmington. For tickets onthestage.tickets/show/salesianum-school-theatre/68baf527bd37851007fde3a2/tickets#/productions-view

Saint Mark’s High School is performing “Little Shop of Horrors” April 24-25, 7 p.m. April 26, 2 p.m., 2501 Pike Creek Rd, Wilmington. Tickets available at events.hometownticketing.com/boxoffice/stmarkshs.

St. Elizabeth School will perform “Wonderland” at the school. Show dates are April 24, 7 p.m., April 25, noon and 7 p.m., and April 26, 2 p.m. in the St. Elizabeth Benedictine Performing Arts Center. For tickets, visit steschools.org/the-arts#ExpressYourself. School officials say it will be the largest show the school has done under the directorship of Melissa Daley, performing arts director.