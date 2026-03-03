Spartan Lecture Series at Saint Mark’s High School welcomes Michele Borba on March 26

Saint Mark’s High School is proud to continue its Spartan Lecture Series with a nationally recognized expert on parenting, character education and student well-being.

On March 26 at 7 p.m., Saint Mark’s will welcome Michele Borba, educational psychologist, best-selling author and internationally renowned speaker to campus for an evening presentation open to the public.

Saint Mark’s officials say they remain committed to fostering dialogue and providing enriching opportunities for students, families and the broader community in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Borba is known for her practical, research-based strategies that help children and teens develop empathy, resilience, strong character and social-emotional intelligence. A former classroom and special education teacher, she has worked with parents and educators worldwide. She aims to provide audiences with tools they can immediately apply at home and in schools.

The March 26 presentation will focus on helping young people thrive in an uncertain world—addressing resilience, anxiety, empathy and the critical role adults play as “caring champions” in students’ lives. Following her remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a moderated Q&A session.

Borba is the award-winning author of 25 books translated into 21 languages, including the best-selling “Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine.” Her work has been featured in major national publications, and she has appeared more than 150 times on the TODAY show, as well as on Dateline, Dr. Phil, The View, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and Fox News.

She is also the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award in Character Education from Character.org and has served as a consultant to organizations including Sesame Street, Harvard, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Department of Education.