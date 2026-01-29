2026 high school musical performances, running February through May, set for Diocese of Wilmington

It’s not spring yet, and it certainly doesn’t feel like it outside, but high school musicals for the spring semester begin this month in the Diocese of Wilmington.

As usual, Padua Academy kicks off the fun this season with the musical “Newsies.” Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

The weekend shows are Feb. 13-14, 7 p.m., and Feb. 15, 2 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found at paduaacademy.org/Theatre.

Archmere Academy will be presenting its musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” over two weekends, Feb. 27-28 at 7 p.m. and March 6-7, 7 p.m. The production will be at the newly renovated Rocco A. and Mary Abessinio Performing Arts Center on the Archmere Campus, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Tickets can be purchased in advance (for a discount) at archmereacademy.seatyourself.biz.

Ursuline Academy presents “Three Kisses” March 20-21, 7 p.m., and March 22, 2 p.m. at Anna Raskob Auditorium at Ursuline Academy 1106 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington. Tickets available at ursuline.org/arts/box-office.

Saints Peter & Paul High School Performing Arts Club will present “Little Women” March 27-28, 7 p.m. and March 29, 3 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Salesianum School is performing the classic “The Sound of Music” April 30 and May 2, 7:30 pm, May 3, 2 p.m., and May 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the school’s Spragg Auditorium 1801 N Broom St, Wilmington. For tickets onthestage.tickets/show/salesianum-school-theatre/68baf527bd37851007fde3a2/tickets#/productions-view

Saint Mark’s High School is performing “Little Shop of Horrors” April 24-25, 7 p.m. April 26, 2 p.m., 2501 Pike Creek Rd, Wilmington. Tickets available at events.hometownticketing.com/boxoffice/stmarkshs

St. Elizabeth School will perform “Wonderland” at the school. Show dates are April 24, 7 p.m., April 25, noon and 7 p.m., and April 26, 2 p.m. in the St. Elizabeth Benedictine Performing Arts Center. For tickets, visit steschools.org/the-arts#ExpressYourself. School officials say it will be the largest show the school has done under the directorship of Melissa Daley, performing arts director.