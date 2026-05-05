‘The Sound of Music’ at Salesianum School wraps up high school musical season in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

‘The Sound of Music’ at Salesianum School wraps up high school musical...

Another successful season of drama, music and fun in the Diocese of Wilmington wraps up this week as Salesianum School presents the classic “The Sound of Music” — the last of the series of shows put on by every local Catholic high school.

Salesianum enters its second weekend of shows May 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the school’s Spragg Auditorium, 1801 N. Broom St, Wilmington.

Saint Mark’s High School enjoyed success with a performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” April 24-26 at the school.

St. Elizabeth School performed “Wonderland” the same weekend in the St. Elizabeth Benedictine Performing Arts Center.

Archmere Academy produced “The Drowsy Chaperone” earlier this year.

Padua Academy checked in with “Newsie” to start 2026 off in February.

Students from Saints Peter and Paul High School’s Performing Arts Club presented “Little Women,” based on the classic Louisa May Alcott book at the school in Easton on Friday, March 27.

Ursuline Academy got the ball rolling in late October with the production “Hadestown: Teen Edition.”