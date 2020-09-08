Bishop Malooly calls Catholics to active participation in political process, find those ‘in keeping with our values and the teachings of our Church’

September 8, 2020

The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

The Twelfth Anniversary of my installation as Bishop of Wilmington

Dear Friends in Christ,

Each of us are called as Catholics and as citizens to active participation in the political process. This means that we must learn about the issues and where each candidate and party stand on them, and vote for those candidates we believe will advance our common good. It is one very important way for us to answer Christ’s call to be salt of the earth and light of the world and to let our light shine before others. (Matt 5: 13-16) It is a requirement of our faith that is protected by our country’s Constitution.

It is incumbent on each of us to research the candidates for national, statewide, and local offices to see if their stance on issues are in keeping with our values and the teachings of our Church. Do they, in word and policy, uphold the dignity of every human person? Do they support the restriction of, and ultimately bringing to an end, the destruction of unborn children through abortion; and strongly oppose euthanasia and the death penalty? Do they show care for the poor, sick, and marginalized that reflect Gospel values? Are they open to choice in education to help underprivileged children break the cycle of poverty? Do they attack racial bias, hatred, and injustice? Do they support religious freedom in all matters, especially in health care?

I urge you to read Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship: A Call to Political Responsibility, the U.S. Bishops’ teaching document on the political responsibilities of Catholics. It offers excellent guidance as we exercise our rights and duties as participants in democracy. Use this link to read this important document: Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship

During this contentious election season, it would be easy for us to throw our hands up in exasperation and retreat to the sidelines. However, that would be in direct contradiction to our responsibilities. If we don’t bring civility and Christian values into the public arena, who will?

I ask that you join me and Catholics from across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore in praying the Litany of St. Thomas More, Martyr, and Patron Saint of Statesmen, Politicians and Lawyers, after all Masses in the Diocese the weekend of Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

May God bless you and God bless America.

Most Reverend W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington

LITANY OF ST. THOMAS MORE

Martyr and Patron Saint

of Statesmen, Politicians and Lawyers

V. Lord, have mercy

R. Lord have mercy

V. Christ, have mercy

R. Christ have mercy

V. Lord, have mercy

R. Lord have mercy

V. Christ hear us

R. Christ, graciously hear us

V. St. Thomas More, Saint and Martyr,

R. Pray for us (Repeat after each invocation)

St. Thomas More, Patron of Statesmen, Politicians and Lawyers

St. Thomas More, Patron of Justices, Judges and Magistrates

St. Thomas More, Model of Integrity and Virtue in Public and Private Life

St. Thomas More, Servant of the Word of God and the Body and Blood of Christ

St. Thomas More, Model of Holiness in the Sacrament of Marriage

St. Thomas More, Teacher of his Children in the Catholic Faith

St. Thomas More, Defender of the Weak and the Poor

St. Thomas More, Promoter of Human Life and Dignity

V. Lamb of God, you take away the sin of the world

R. Spare us O Lord

V. Lamb of God, you take away the sin of the world

R. Graciously hear us O Lord

V. Lamb of God, you take away the sin of the world

R. Have mercy on us

Let us pray:

O Glorious St. Thomas More, Patron of Statesmen, Politicians, Judges and

Lawyers, your life of prayer and penance and your zeal for justice, integrity and

firm principle in public and family life led you to the path of martyrdom and

sainthood. Intercede for our Statesmen, Politicians, Judges and Lawyers, that

they may be courageous and effective in their defense and promotion of the

sanctity of human life – the foundation of all other human rights. We ask this

through Christ our Lord.

R. Amen.