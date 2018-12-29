Bishop Robert E. Mulvee, seventh bishop of Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 88

Bishop Robert E. Mulvee, former bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington and retired bishop of Providence, R.I., died Dec. 28 after a brief illness. He was 88.

Bishop Mulvee was the seventh bishop of Wilmington and served as leader of the diocese for 10 years beginning in 1985.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly, the ninth and current bishop of Wilmington, issued a statement on the passing of Bishop Mulvee.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, brother, and predecessor, Bishop Robert Mulvee,” Bishop Malooly said. “I had the pleasure of working with Bishop Mulvee as part of the Maryland Catholic Conference while I was serving in the Archdiocese of Baltimore during his ten years tenure as Bishop of Wilmington. The people of this diocese had a great affection and admiration for Bishop Mulvee, and he loved and cherished them.

“He was a dedicated and faith-filled leader who will be greatly missed. I join the Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore in sending our heart-felt condolences to Bishop Tobin and the Catholic community of Rhode Island during this time of shared loss.”

Bishop Mulvee in October sent congratulations to the Diocese of Wilmington as it observed its sesquicentennial. In a letter published in The Dialog, he said he didn’t know anyone when he first arrived in the diocese, but quickly became comfortable.

“I was completely new to Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. I didn’t know one single person. The people were wonderful and the priests were really good to me. I quickly came to love and cherish people in both states.

“The Diocese of Wilmington is a place very, very rich in history. Just exploring Delaware and the Eastern Shore, it’s a great experience,” the bishop wrote. “You are living history, and the history of the Catholic church in this country.

“I love the people of Delaware and Eastern Shore of Maryland. I always have you in my heart and prayers.”

Bishop Mulvee was appointed the seventh Bishop of Wilmington by Saint Pope John Paul II in April 1985. He served in that role until he was appointed Coadjutor Bishop of Providence in February 1995. He retired in 2005.