Father Joseph McLaughlin. O.Praem., dies at 82: ‘He was probably the greatest role model to walk the Archmere campus’

Father Joseph A. McLaughlin, a Norbertine priest who was synonymous with Archmere Academy in Claymont for decades, died Jan. 4. He was 82 and had been a priest for more than 55 years.

Father McLaughlin entered Paoli Memorial Hospital in Chester County, Pa., on Dec. 28, with what he believed to be a bowel obstruction, something he had experienced several times in the past, according to the school. He developed a serious respiratory condition and needed oxygen to breathe comfortably.

Over the course of the next week, the school said, his health complications mounted.

“Father made a very coherent and definitive decision that he wanted to go to heaven,” the school reported.

Norbertine Fathers John Zagarella and Bill Gabriel were with Father McLaughlin when he died, as were John Jordan, Class of 1980, the school’s director of development and constituent relations, a few relatives and four IHM Sisters, the congregation that had taught him in grade school.

Father McLaughlin was part of the Archmere community since 1970 except for a brief stretch. He was a faculty member from 1970-83, when he became headmaster, a post he held until 1997. He returned to the school as the headmaster emeritus, director of mission and chaplain from 2001-06 and again assumed the headmaster role from 2006-10. In 2010, he returned to the positions he filled from 2001-06, remaining until his death.

From 1997-2001, the only time he was away from Archmere, he served in a variety of roles at Daylesford Abbey, including vocations director.

Tributes from alumni and supporters of Archmere filled the school’s Facebook page.

“He was probably the greatest role model to walk the Archmere campus,” Alexander Daniels wrote. “The world is a better place because of all the lives he touched.”

“He was always a beacon of light, compassion, grace, love and service,” Chrissie DeAngelus wrote.

Father McLaughlin was born in Philadelphia and attended St. Aloysius Academy in Bryn Mawr and Bishop John Neumann High School in Philadelphia. He entered the Norbertine novitiate in August 1962 and earned a degree from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin. He studied at both St. Norbert Abbey and Daylesford Abbey in Paoli before he was ordained in May 1970. His first assignment at Archmere was teaching English. He also taught speech and religion.

During his first term as headmaster, he also served as principal, according to information from the school website. He was instrumental in forming a long-range planning committee with Michael Marinelli, who was then the director of development and is the current headmaster.

“Father McLaughlin’s guidance and foresight in formulating this committee led to the creation of a blueprint that would guide Archmere into the twenty-first century,” the school said in 2019. That year, Father McLaughlin received the Carl Campion Service Award, which recognizes faculty and staff members for their devotion and service to Archmere.

In his second term as headmaster, which was originally for a one-year interim period, Father McLaughlin oversaw the completion of a capital campaign that had begun in 2002, and the start of campus renovations. He also continued the work of his predecessor, Father Zagarella, in reaffirming the school’s Catholic and Norbertine identity, according to the school.

Father McLaughlin was a regular presider at marriages for former students, baptisms of their children and family funerals. He led alumni liturgies and remained available to former students and their families whenever he was needed, according to the school

The priest played an integral role in the life of the Daylesford Abbey community. A gifted musician, he led the community in prayer through his organ accompaniment for daily morning and evening prayers and at Mass.

Reception of the body and vespers will be held at Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Road, Paoli, Pa., on Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m. A visitation will follow from 5-8 p.m. On Jan. 13, morning prayer will be held at 8:30 a.m. There will be a visitation from 9-11 a.m., and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial in the Abbey Cemetery and a luncheon will follow.

Archmere will be closed on Jan. 13 to allow members of the community to attend the services.

Donations in Father McLaughlin’s name can be made to the Daylesford Abbey Development Office, 220 S. Valley Road, Paoli, PA 19301, or to the Rev. Joseph McLaughlin, O.Praem., Memorial Scholarship Fund, Archmere Academy, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, Del., 19703.