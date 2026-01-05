St. Anthony Parish in Wilmington seeks 2026 Via Crucis participants

St. Anthony Parish in Wilmington invites students and families to sign up now for “Via Crucis,” the traditional weekly Lenten Passion Play that has been held at the parish for more than 60 years. Students from grade school to college age are welcome, and participation can be counted toward community service or other scholastic requirements.

Virtual sign-ups are available by emailing your name, age, grade and contact information to stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com.

In person sign-ups are being held Sunday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. The Jan. 18 signup will be followed by a rehearsal in the church at 2 p.m. Entire families are welcome to be part of cast or crew.

Practices are Sundays, Jan. 18 & 25; Feb. 1, 8 & 15 from 2-4 p.m.

Performances are Fridays, Feb. 18 & 27; March 6, 13, 20 & 25 and April 3, at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Maria at stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com

For more information about St. Anthony’s, go to sapde.org/