Here we come, Easton, Maryland: Catholic Business Network next breakfast stop March 5, 7:30 a.m., at SS. Peter and Paul parish

Here we come, Easton, Maryland: Catholic Business Network next breakfast stop March...

The Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington invites business leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs to its next Catholic Business Breakfast on Thursday, March 5 at Saint Peter and Paul Parish at 1210 South Washington Street, Easton, Maryland.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning promptly at 8:00 a.m. A hot breakfast buffet will be provided.

The featured guest speaker will be Msgr. Steven Hurley, vicar general for the Diocese of Wilmington. Msgr. Hurley will present on “Catholic Social Teaching in Business Decision-Making,” offering insight into how Catholic social principles — such as human dignity, the common good, solidarity and ethical leadership can guide business decisions and workplace culture in today’s professional environment.

The Catholic Business Network brings together business leaders who value fellowship, faith, and integrity. The network provides a welcoming space for professionals who seek to incorporate Catholic values into their work, build meaningful relationships and engage in thoughtful dialogue around ethical leadership and service, while building business contacts.

Through shared prayer, inspiring speakers and intentional networking, participants are encouraged to live their faith authentically in both business and community life.

This gathering is open to all professionals interested in faith-based leadership, regardless of industry or stage of career.

Tickets are $40, which entitles them to a free print and digital advertising package in The Dialog and TheDialog.org.

Click here to register.