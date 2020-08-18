Work continues at Abessinio Stadium, but sports delay allows for later completion date

WILMINGTON — Work continues at Abessinion Stadium in Wilmington on Aug. 17. The facility, which will be the home of Salesianum football and soccer, among other teams, was scheduled to host high school events beginning with a soccer game on Sept. 11, but that has been pushed back to next spring after the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to not play sports this fall.

Salesianum president Brendan Kennealey said the school knew all along that “it was going to be a huge push” to get the stadium completed in time for the first football game, which was scheduled for Sept. 25. Without that deadline, the completion date is likely to be in late October.

The first events at Abessinio Stadium are probably going to be “low-density” practices and physical education classes, but nothing has been scheduled yet. Without the possibility of spectators for the time being, any major activity is unlikely, Kennealey said.