Archmere comes back for wrestling victory over Newark Charter

CLAYMONT — Archmere trailed Newark Charter by 10 points with just two matches remaining in their Diamond State Athletic Conference dual meet on Feb. 3, and the Auks responded. They picked up six points on a pin, plus another six on a forfeit to lift them to victory.

Just one of the eight matches finished in something besides a fall. A major decision for the Patriots’ Sam DiTomasso at 195 lbs. earned his team four points, keeping the door open for the Auks, who walked through the opening. Sanjay Long snagged a first-period pin, and a forfeit win for Bennett Brooks at 285 gave Archmere the win.

The Auks (3-0) will visit Wilmington Charter on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Patriots (2-6) host Wilmington Christian on the same day and time.

Scoring summary

106: Nicholas DiTomasso (NC) over Joesph Fredricks (A) (Fall 1:15)

113: John Flanagan (A) over (NC) (For.)

120: Justin Farquhar (NC) over Michael Ciampoli (A) (Fall 1:05)

126: Luke Kryka (A) over (NC) (For.)

132: Finley Strine (A) over (NC) (For.)

138: Double Forfeit

145: Double Forfeit

152: Troy Lenno (NC) over Harrison Alexander (A) (Fall 0:52)

160: Shawn Ferrell (NC) over Christian Sahlom (A) (Fall 1:20)

170: Michael Kawalec (A) over Edward Cobb (NC) (Fall 4:55)

182: Joseph Jones (NC) over Ethan Huffman (A) (Fall 5:42)

195: Sam DiTomasso (NC) over Conor France (A) (MD 8-0)

220: Sanjay Long (A) over David Williams (NC) (Fall 1:47)

285: Bennett Brooks (A) over (NC) (For.)

All photos by Mike Lang.