Boys sports are ready to hit the fields — and the court

A few games were played despite the inclement weather last Friday and Saturday, just enough to whet the appetite of the high school sports fan. The action resumes this afternoon on the baseball and lacrosse fields.

Baseball

Monday

St. Mark’s vs. Delaware Military, 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League. The Spartans went 1`7-4 last season, reaching the state semifinal round. They graduated several key performers, but coach Matt Smith returns a lot of experience, including Nick Muzzi, Matt Phillips, Matt Sinko and Eric Ludman.

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) at Key, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth at A.I. duPont, 3:45 p.m. The Vikings aim for a return to the postseason, and they’ll do so behind ace Hayden Trimarco and a veteran core. Other seniors to watch include John Shields, Christian Strickland and Tom Maddams, and a host of other Vikings have significant varsity experience.

St. Mark’s at Newark, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Cape Henlopen at Salesianum, 4 p.m. The Sals open the season against the defending state champs with a slew of returnees and a number of new faces on the team. Joe Setting, Joe Sheets and Alex Hinton are among the seniors who will lead Salesianum, which went 13-7 last season.

Thursday

Concord at Archmere (1-0), 3:45 p.m. The Auks, coming off a 12-7 showing in 2018, got off to a strong start this year with a 14-0 win over First State Military Academy. A talented mix of players includes Jake Fallers, Mike Dellose and Tommy Alexander. Jack Nielsen, just a sophomore, leads the pitching staff.

St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth vs. Archmere, 11 a.m. at Frawley Stadium

Salesianum at St. Michael, 12:30 p.m.

St. Mark’s at Seaford, 1 p.m.

Salesianum vs. Holy Cross-Flushing (N.Y.), 3:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-4) at Caesar Rodney (0-1), 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (1-0) vs. Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club. The Auks went 13-3 and reached the state semifinals last year, and they took down Polytech in their 2019 season opener. Scoring goals should not be a problem with the likes of Cole Bauer, Nolan Collins and Mitch Moyer leading the way.

St. Mark’s (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s. The Spartans squeezed out a one-goal win over Sussex Central over the weekend. Senior Justin Pepe had a hat trick in that one; he will get support from sophomores Joseph Walsh and Jacob Wisniewski. For the Vikings, seniors Vincent Corbino and Joseph Kindbeiter are among a veteran squad.

Wednesday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at St. Georges, 3:45 p.m.

Archbishop Curley (Md.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum (1-1) vs. Garden City (N.Y.), time TBA at Peddie School (N.J.). Perennial power Salesianum split two games on the opening weekend as they embark on their annual tour of the region’s best lacrosse opponents. Eleven of the 15 matches on the schedule are against teams from outside Delaware. Logan Falconetti, Chad Cannon and Bradley Santore anchor a deep and experienced roster.

St. Mark’s at Brandywine, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Conrad at St. Mark’s, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s at A.I. duPont, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Unionville (Pa.) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.