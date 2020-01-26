Defense key in Salesianum’s road win at Mount Pleasant

PENNY HILL – The Salesianum basketball team held Mount Pleasant to just 27 points in a 31-point victory on Jan. 25.

The Sals and Green Knights were in a tight game in the first quarter before a James Yelbert slam energized Salesianum. Mount was leading late in the quarter, 9-8, when Yelbert threw down a one-handed rebound slam that brought the crowd to their feet.

That slam would boost the Sals, who went on a 21-8 run to end the first half. Rasheen Caulk tied the game at 12 with a buzzer-beater in the first. The Sals started the second quarter with an 11-0 run as Caulk hit a deep three=pointer, and Yelbert made a bucket and a pair of free throws. The visitors led at the half, 29-17.

The Sals dominated the third quarter. Justin Molen started the scoring with a triple, and the Sals’ defense gave the Knights fits. A pair of field goals from Ethan Hinds, part of an 11-2 run, helped Salesianum to a 43-23 advantage after three.

Defense was a factor again in the fourth quarter, and the Sals’ offense continued. A three-pointer with 4:23 to go gave the visitors a 50-25 advantage.

The Sals (6-8) got 13 points from Caulk, 12 from Hinds, and eight apiece from Molen and Yelbert. They are off until Friday, when they host Smyrna for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

The Green Knights (11-3) will host Delcastle on Friday night at 5:30.