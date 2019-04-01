Top baseball matchups lead the way this week in boys sports

The boys’ schedule is not quite as busy as the girls, but you don’t have to look far for compelling games in any of the sports. Taking center stage this week is baseball, which includes big games for all of the Catholic schools.
Lacrosse
Monday
St. John’s Catholic Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-4), 4:45 p.m.
Ocean City (N.J.) vs. Salesianum (1-1), 6:30 p.m. at Tower Hill
Tuesday
Conrad (2-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-1), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
First State Military (0-2) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Newark Charter (1-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Life Community Church
Friday
St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (1-1), 4 p.m.
Salesianum at Eden (N.Y.), 5 p.m. The Sals play the first of two games in western New York, traditionally a lacrosse hotbed.
Saturday
Salesianum vs. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (N.Y.), time TBA at Canisius High School. Salesianum nabbed a 10-9 comeback win over the Marauders last season in Wilmington.
Archmere at Wilmington Friends (0-1), 2 p.m.
Baseball
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul (2-1) at Cambridge-South Dorchester, 4 p.m.
Mount Pleasant (0-1) at St. Elizabeth (0-3), 4 p.m.
Archmere (2-1) at St. Mark’s (3-0), 4 p.m. The Auks face their biggest challenge thus far when they travel to St. Mark’s to take on the top-ranked Spartans.
Wednesday
St. Frances at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Hodgson (1-1) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Appoquinimink (2-0) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m. Two days after facing Archmere, St. Mark’s hosts Appoquinimink. The Jaguars are a veteran team with many pitching options, while the Spartans’ bats have been very effective in their first three games.
Salesianum (3-0) vs. Conrad (1-2), 4:30 p.m. at Richey Elementary
Friday
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Archmere vs. Delaware Military (2-0), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (1-1), 11 a.m.
Archmere at Tower Hill (1-0), noon
St. Mark’s at Indian River (2-1), 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Salesianum (1-0) at Concord (0-1), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Dickinson (1-0) at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.