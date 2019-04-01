Top baseball matchups lead the way this week in boys sports

The boys’ schedule is not quite as busy as the girls, but you don’t have to look far for compelling games in any of the sports. Taking center stage this week is baseball, which includes big games for all of the Catholic schools.

Lacrosse

Monday

St. John’s Catholic Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-4), 4:45 p.m.

Ocean City (N.J.) vs. Salesianum (1-1), 6:30 p.m. at Tower Hill

Tuesday

Conrad (2-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-1), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

First State Military (0-2) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Newark Charter (1-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Life Community Church

Friday

St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (1-1), 4 p.m.

Salesianum at Eden (N.Y.), 5 p.m. The Sals play the first of two games in western New York, traditionally a lacrosse hotbed.

Saturday

Salesianum vs. St. Joseph’s Collegiate (N.Y.), time TBA at Canisius High School. Salesianum nabbed a 10-9 comeback win over the Marauders last season in Wilmington.

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (0-1), 2 p.m.

Baseball

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-1) at Cambridge-South Dorchester, 4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (0-1) at St. Elizabeth (0-3), 4 p.m.

Archmere (2-1) at St. Mark’s (3-0), 4 p.m. The Auks face their biggest challenge thus far when they travel to St. Mark’s to take on the top-ranked Spartans.

Wednesday

St. Frances at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Hodgson (1-1) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Appoquinimink (2-0) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m. Two days after facing Archmere, St. Mark’s hosts Appoquinimink. The Jaguars are a veteran team with many pitching options, while the Spartans’ bats have been very effective in their first three games.

Salesianum (3-0) vs. Conrad (1-2), 4:30 p.m. at Richey Elementary

Friday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere vs. Delaware Military (2-0), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (1-1), 11 a.m.

Archmere at Tower Hill (1-0), noon

St. Mark’s at Indian River (2-1), 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Salesianum (1-0) at Concord (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Dickinson (1-0) at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.