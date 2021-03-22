High school spring sports return after a season lost to coronavirus

Get ready for the busiest season on the high school sports calendar. Spring activities kick off March 22 with nice weather predicted, at least for the first few days. These athletes hit the fields for the first time since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic cost them the 2020 season.
In the girls’ sports, Cape Henlopen is the defending champion in lacrosse. The Vikings defeated Archmere in the final. Ursuline and Padua also reached the semifinals that season. Smyrna will defend its softball title, while Padua and Caravel are the reigning champs in Division I and Division II soccer, respectively.
On the boys’ side, the 2019 state champ in baseball was Appoquinimink, and Cape Henlopen defeated Salesianum for the lacrosse crown.
Similar to other scholastic sports this year, attendance policies vary depending on the school and the location of the games.
Girls
Lacrosse
Wilmington Charter at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Padua at Sussex Tech, 4 p.m.
Friday
Delaware Military at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Monday
St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere at Appoquinimink, 3:45 p.m.
Padua at Caravel, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline at Christiana, 3:45 p.m.
Archmere vs. Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park
Middletown vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink, 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Brandywine, 4 p.m.
Saturday
First State at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park
Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m.
Archmere at Brandywine, noon
Padua at Laurel, noon
Soccer
Middletown at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Wednesday
First State Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Concord at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
A.I. DuPont at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer
Friday
Hodgson vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Archmere at Middletown, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at McKean, 1 p.m.
Boys
Baseball
St. Elizabeth vs. First State Military, 3:30 p.m. at Smyrna-Clayton Little League
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s at Newark, 4 p.m.
Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Archmere vs. Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park
St. Georges at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Salesianum, 1 p.m.
Lake Forest at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday
Tuesday
Dematha Catholic at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Thursday
First State Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Culver Academies (Ind.) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.
Friday
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Brandywine, noon
Salesianum at Sprinside Chestnut Hill (Pa.), noon
Volleyball
Wednesday
Indian River at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Salesianum at Conrad, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Delcastle at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.