High school spring sports return after a season lost to coronavirus

Get ready for the busiest season on the high school sports calendar. Spring activities kick off March 22 with nice weather predicted, at least for the first few days. These athletes hit the fields for the first time since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic cost them the 2020 season.

In the girls’ sports, Cape Henlopen is the defending champion in lacrosse. The Vikings defeated Archmere in the final. Ursuline and Padua also reached the semifinals that season. Smyrna will defend its softball title, while Padua and Caravel are the reigning champs in Division I and Division II soccer, respectively.

On the boys’ side, the 2019 state champ in baseball was Appoquinimink, and Cape Henlopen defeated Salesianum for the lacrosse crown.

Similar to other scholastic sports this year, attendance policies vary depending on the school and the location of the games.

Girls

Lacrosse

Monday

Wilmington Charter at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Padua at Sussex Tech, 4 p.m.

Friday

Delaware Military at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Monday

St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere at Appoquinimink, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Caravel, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Christiana, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere vs. Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park

Middletown vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine, 4 p.m.

Saturday

First State at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m.

Archmere at Brandywine, noon

Padua at Laurel, noon

Soccer

Monday

Middletown at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Wednesday

First State Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Concord at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

A.I. DuPont at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer

Friday

Hodgson vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Archmere at Middletown, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at McKean, 1 p.m.

Boys

Baseball

Monday

St. Elizabeth vs. First State Military, 3:30 p.m. at Smyrna-Clayton Little League

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s at Newark, 4 p.m.

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere vs. Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park

St. Georges at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Salesianum, 1 p.m.

Lake Forest at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Smyrna at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Dematha Catholic at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Thursday

First State Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Culver Academies (Ind.) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Friday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine, noon

Salesianum at Sprinside Chestnut Hill (Pa.), noon

Volleyball

Wednesday

Indian River at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at Conrad, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Delcastle at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.