Quality high school sports action available nearly every day this week

Whether you like to hit the gym to see basketball or wrestling, or if you prefer your water sports in a pool or on ice, this is a busy week that offers something for everyone.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (10-2) at Dickinson (3-9), 3:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More (0-13) at Gunston, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (6-4) at Caravel (6-6), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings travel to Bear for a meeting between two teams that are annually among the state’s best. This season, St. Elizabeth has the veteran presence, while the Buccaneers have reloaded with a bunch of youngsters. Caravel ended the Vikings’ season last year in the state semifinal round.

Tatnall (9-3) at Padua (6-5), 7:15 p.m. The Pandas are home for another matchup with a quality opponent. The Hornets are young, but they have talented players inside and out. The Pandas are coming off a win over perennial contender Caravel and want to keep the good vibes going. It’s the first of two challenges for the Pandas this week.

Thursday

Padua at Dover (9-3), 5:30 p.m.

Ursuline (5-7) at Woodbridge (9-2), 5:45 p.m. The Raiders take their two-game winning streak to Sussex County to meet the Blue Raiders, who are on top of the Henlopen South Conference. Woodbridge has a few players that will receive all-state consideration, and they have bumped up their schedule this season. It should be a good one in Greenwood.

St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-9) at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Holly Grove Christian at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (6-6) at Archmere (9-4), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Neshaminy (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Archmere (6-7) at Caravel (9-4), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-9) at Delaware Military (7-4), 5:15 p.m.

St. Thomas More (1-10) at Gunston, 5:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (8-3) at St. Elizabeth (9-1), 7:15 p.m. St. Elizabeth plays the first of two home games that will put their record to the test. Newark Charter is athletic and prefers an up-and-down game, so the Vikings will see where their defense stands.

Thursday

MOT Charter (3-11) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Caravel at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 5:30 p.m.

Holly Grove Christian at St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.

Archmere at Red Lion (1-11), 6:15 p.m.

Milford (3-9) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Smyrna (10-3) at Salesianum (6-8), 7:30 p.m. The Eagles bring their high-scoring act north to face the Sals for the teams’ annual matchup. The Sals have won three of their last four and continue to play perhaps the toughest schedule in the state.

Wrestling

Monday

Tatnall at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

First State Military and Red Lion at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Middletown at Salesianum, 6 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Georges at Salesianum, time TBA

Concord at St. Andrew’s at Archmere, 10 a.m.

Ice hockey

Monday

Harriton vs. Saint Mark’s, 8:10 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s vs. St. Joseph’s Prep, 5:30 p.m. at Class of 23 Arena, Philadelphia

Salesianum vs. Washington Township, 7:50 p.m. at Holly Dell Ice Arena,

Friday

Archbishop Curley (Md.) vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m. at Talbot Community Center, Easton, Md.

Avon Grove (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center

Saint Mark’s vs. Sun Valley (Pa.), 8:10 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center

Saturday

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Monday

Salesianum at St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), 4 p.m. (boys only)

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military, 3 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Padua vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club (girls only). The rivals and state title contenders meet up. The schools always bring a little extra when battling each other.

Thursday

Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at YMCA Western Branch

Kay vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton YMCA (boys only)

Archmere at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Wilmington Charter vs. Salesianum/Padua, time TBA at McKean