Quality high school sports action available nearly every day this week

Whether you like to hit the gym to see basketball or wrestling, or if you prefer your water sports in a pool or on ice, this is a busy week that offers something for everyone.
Girls
Basketball
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (10-2) at Dickinson (3-9), 3:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More (0-13) at Gunston, 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (6-4) at Caravel (6-6), 7:15 p.m. The Vikings travel to Bear for a meeting between two teams that are annually among the state’s best. This season, St. Elizabeth has the veteran presence, while the Buccaneers have reloaded with a bunch of youngsters. Caravel ended the Vikings’ season last year in the state semifinal round.
Tatnall (9-3) at Padua (6-5), 7:15 p.m. The Pandas are home for another matchup with a quality opponent. The Hornets are young, but they have talented players inside and out. The Pandas are coming off a win over perennial contender Caravel and want to keep the good vibes going. It’s the first of two challenges for the Pandas this week.
Thursday
Padua at Dover (9-3), 5:30 p.m.
Ursuline (5-7) at Woodbridge (9-2), 5:45 p.m. The Raiders take their two-game winning streak to Sussex County to meet the Blue Raiders, who are on top of the Henlopen South Conference. Woodbridge has a few players that will receive all-state consideration, and they have bumped up their schedule this season. It should be a good one in Greenwood.
St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul (4-9) at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.
Holly Grove Christian at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Wilmington Friends (6-6) at Archmere (9-4), 6:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Neshaminy (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.
Boys
Basketball
Monday
Archmere (6-7) at Caravel (9-4), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-9) at Delaware Military (7-4), 5:15 p.m.
St. Thomas More (1-10) at Gunston, 5:30 p.m.
Newark Charter (8-3) at St. Elizabeth (9-1), 7:15 p.m. St. Elizabeth plays the first of two home games that will put their record to the test. Newark Charter is athletic and prefers an up-and-down game, so the Vikings will see where their defense stands.
Thursday
MOT Charter (3-11) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Caravel at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 5:30 p.m.
Holly Grove Christian at St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.
Archmere at Red Lion (1-11), 6:15 p.m.
Milford (3-9) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Smyrna (10-3) at Salesianum (6-8), 7:30 p.m. The Eagles bring their high-scoring act north to face the Sals for the teams’ annual matchup. The Sals have won three of their last four and continue to play perhaps the toughest schedule in the state.
Wrestling
Monday
Tatnall at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
First State Military and Red Lion at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Middletown at Salesianum, 6 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.
Saturday
St. Georges at Salesianum, time TBA
Concord at St. Andrew’s at Archmere, 10 a.m.
Ice hockey
Monday
Harriton vs. Saint Mark’s, 8:10 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center
Saint Mark’s vs. St. Joseph’s Prep, 5:30 p.m. at Class of 23 Arena, Philadelphia
Salesianum vs. Washington Township, 7:50 p.m. at Holly Dell Ice Arena,
Friday
Archbishop Curley (Md.) vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m. at Talbot Community Center, Easton, Md.
Avon Grove (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center
Saint Mark’s vs. Sun Valley (Pa.), 8:10 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center
Saturday
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Monday
Salesianum at St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), 4 p.m. (boys only)
Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military, 3 p.m. at Wilmington Charter
Padua vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club (girls only). The rivals and state title contenders meet up. The schools always bring a little extra when battling each other.
Thursday
Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at YMCA Western Branch
Kay vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton YMCA (boys only)
Archmere at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Wilmington Charter vs. Salesianum/Padua, time TBA at McKean