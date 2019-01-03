Bishop Malooly to celebrate memorial Mass for Bishop Mulvee Jan. 13 in Wilmington

Bishop Malooly will preside at a concelebrated memorial Mass for the repose of the soul of Bishop Robert E. Mulvee, retired bishop of Providence, R.I., and seventh bishop of Wilmington. Bishop Mulvee died after a brief illness Dec. 28 at the age of 88.

The Mass will be held Jan. 13 at 12:30 p.m., at the historic Cathedral of Saint Peter, Sixth and N. West Streets, Wilmington.

Bishop Mulvee, a Massachusetts native, was appointed the seventh bishop of Wilmington by Saint Pope John Paul II in April 1985. He served in that role until he was appointed Coadjutor Bishop of Providence in February 1995. He retired in 2005.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Jan. 10 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence followed by burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston.

Rite of Reception: Jan. 9 at 3 p.m., in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, Fenner Street, Providence. Visitation in the Cathedral follows until 7 p.m.

Solemn Vespers: Jan. 9 at 7pm, in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, Providence.

Mass of Christian Burial: Jan. 10, 2019 at 11am in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, Providence. Burial will follow at Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

Bishop Mulvee in October sent congratulations to the Diocese of Wilmington as it observed its sesquicentennial. In a letter published in The Dialog, he said he didn’t know anyone when he first arrived in the diocese, but quickly became comfortable.

“I was completely new to Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. I didn’t know one single person. The people were wonderful and the priests were really good to me. I quickly came to love and cherish people in both states.

“The Diocese of Wilmington is a place very, very rich in history. Just exploring Delaware and the Eastern Shore, it’s a great experience,” the bishop wrote. “You are living history, and the history of the Catholic church in this country.

“I love the people of Delaware and Eastern Shore of Maryland. I always have you in my heart and prayers.”