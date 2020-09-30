Catholic school students’ rosary rally from Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace goes virtual beginning Oct. 7

The annual rosary rally for students from schools in the Diocese of Wilmington will take on a new look this year as the coronavirus pandemic will prevent the hundreds of children from gathering as usual at the Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace on the grounds of Holy Spirit Parish in New Castle.

The rally will take place virtually on Oct. 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. Each school will have the opportunity to pray the rosary with Bishop Malooly at a time of its choosing as the prayer service will be pre-recorded. Parishioners are invited to join students, teachers and staff in prayer on the diocesan YouTube channel beginning Oct. 7. The channel is located at www.youtube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The rosary with the bishop and the students also will be presented on the Oct. 10 episode of the Catholic Forum radio program and podcast. Catholic Forum airs on Relevant Radio 640 each Saturday at 1:30 p.m. It can be heard online at www.cdow.org/CatholicForum and on Apple, Spotify and iHeart Radio.