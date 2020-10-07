‘One of Us’ podcast : Patrick Tiernan faith,theology based background helps his leadership efforts at St. Mary Magdalen in Delaware

‘One of Us’ podcast : Patrick Tiernan faith,theology based background helps his...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Patrick Tiernan

HOMETOWN: Wilmington, DE

PARISH & SCHOOL: St. Mary Magdalen

What does your faith mean to you?

“For me faith is head, heart and hands. It’s the reason, that thinking through the logic the philosophical underpinnings of faith. It’s the heart , the emotional . Growing up I would say easily , our Catholic faith was the proverbial glue that held our family together. I definitely think my parents would agree with that statement. They committed to Catholic education for four boys. We didn’t have two cars. We didn’t go on vacation. They believed in Catholic education. That was the investment literally that they did. I swear by it to this day. That’s the emotional and real investment piece. The hands is that social justice piece. It is putting it into action. It’s doing something with it. It’s showing it. It’s not just talking about it.

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.

Nov. 8, 2019 One of Us Frank Varone

Nov. 22, 2019 One of Us Joan Ballintyn

Dec. 6, 2019 One of Us John Mazalewski

Dec. 20, 2019 One of Us Mia Cimino

Jan. 3 , 2020 One of Us Della Williams

Jan. 17, 2020 One of Us Emma Jo Szczerba

Jan. 31, 2020 One of Us Susan Frerks

Feb. 14, 2020 One of Us Linda Darling

Feb. 28, 2020 One of Us Rich Kolodgie

March 13, 2020 One of Us Sofia Alvarez

March 27, 2020 One of Us Geri Garvey

April 10, 2020 One of Us Tammy Korosec

April 24, 2020 One of Us Connor Rowland

May 8, 2020 One of Us Alex Handy

May 22, 2020 One of Us Josie Trevino

June 5, 2020 One of Us Fred McNeil

June 22, 2020 One of Us Ed Lipka

July 3, 2020 One of Us Bess McAneny

July 17, 2020 One of Us Jean Dunn

July 31, 2020 One of Us Tina Gillen

August 14, 2020 One of Us Bob Gay

August 28, 2020 One of Us Nate Riddle

September 11, 2020 One of Us Celinda Carr

September 25, 2020 One of Us Joe Furness