Collection to benefit retired priests set for May 30-31 in Diocese of Wilmington

Even though Maryland churches are holding public Masses at one-third capacity, and Delaware churches will not be open for public Sunday Masses until June, the Diocese of Wilmington will conduct a special collection to benefit the Diocesan Priests’ Retirement Fund the weekend of May 30-31.

Church members can support this important collection by mailing your donation to your parish, using your parish’s online donation portal, or placing your donation in the collection basket at church if applicable.

The average age of priests of the Diocese of Wilmington is increasing and more priests are retiring from active parish ministry each year. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Please pray for an increase in vocations in our diocese, and for our retired priests.