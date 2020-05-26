Ministry of Caring receives grant to help relaunch dental services in Wilmington

The Ministry of Caring was one of 19 nonprofits to receive funding through the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund in its eighth and final weekly disbursement. The fund is administered by the Delaware Community Foundation.

According to DCF, the Ministry of Caring received $11,000 to make capital improvements to allow for safely relaunching dental services in Wilmington. Dental care is among the myriad of services provided by the ministry.

In this round, 56 applicants requested $1.4 million from the fund. More than $260,000 was awarded, bringing the total since its launch in March to $2.3 million.

Going forward, grants will be awarded every two weeks. At first, they focused on immediate community needs, then broadened to include the wider community, including arts, the environment, workforce development and other areas. The June grants will target nonprofit organizations “to strengthen the sustainability of the sectors traditionally upheld by nonprofits,” according to the foundation.

The application for June grants will be available next week at delcf.org/covid-grants.