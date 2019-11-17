Home Our Diocese Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2013

Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2013

By
For The Dialog
-
46
0
Bishop Malooly talks with the Kindergarden class at Cathedral of St. Peter School during his annual visit Thursday, October 10, 2013. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com

Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.

As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of The Dialog published Nov. 22.

Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.

2013

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here