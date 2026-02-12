Holy Hours for Peace, vocations events, Via Crucis: Here’s what’s coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Despite the deep winter freeze we’ve been feeling lately, Lent begins in just a few days. With Via Crucis, pancake dinners, and other programs, there is no shortage of things to do in the Diocese of Wilmington. Here’s what’s coming in the next few weeks:

• Make time to attend one of the Diocesan Holy Hours for Peace, opportunities for parishioners and all people of goodwill to join in prayer for peace, unity, and the recognition of human dignity throughout our nation. City Deanery: Friday, Feb. 13, 11:00 a.m., Cathedral of Saint Peter, Wilmington, Bishop Koenig presiding. Ocean Deanery: Friday, Feb. 13, 9:30 a.m., Saint John Neumann, Berlin, MD. Iron Hill Deanery: Monday, Feb. 16, 6:00 p.m., Saint Margaret of Scotland, Glasgow. Brandywine Hundred Deanery: Thursday, Feb. 19, 4:00 p.m., Saint Helena, Wilmington. Silver Lake Deanery: Friday, Feb. 20, 3:00 p.m. Holy Cross, Dover. Central New Castle Deanery: Monday, March 2, 5:00 p.m., Saint Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin. Eastern Shore Deanery: Tuesday, March 3, 7:00 p.m., Saints Peter and Paul, Easton, MD.

• If you know someone contemplating a vocation to the priesthood, there are two opportunities — on Feb. 13 at 5:15p.m., IHM Parish is hosting Listening to God’s Call, an evening of prayer, dinner and discussion about the priesthood for young adult men. For more information, call 302-573-3113. And on Feb. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. local high school boys are invited to Pass the Word 2026, a day of discernment at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Bear. For more information, email vocations@cdow.org or call 302-573-3113.

• Celebrate Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras on Feb. 14 at a party hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knight of Peter Claver, at St. Joseph Church, French Street, Wilmington. $30 per ticket or two tickets for $50. Price includes food sampling of Cajun delights, music, games and lots of N’awlins style fun! For tickets contact Rita Watts @ 302-229-8097, or purchase online at www.sjfschurch/

• On Feb. 17, Shrove Tuesday, three parishes are hosting pancake dinners: From 5-6:30 p.m., St. Jude The Apostle Church offers a pancake, sausage and dessert supper, presented and prepared by the Msgr. Desmond Columbiettes. Adults $12, children under 12 $5, family limit $40. Tickets sold at the door. For more information, (302) 644-7300. And Holy Name of Jesus Church in Pocomoke will host a pancake supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Cost is $8 per person, children 5-12 $4, children under 5 free. Menu will include pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and more. For more information, 410-957-1215. And finally, St. Francis de Sales Parish in Salisbury offers a pancake dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. $11 adults, $6 children. Eat in and carry out available. Pre-orders suggested. More information and to reserve your dinner, call (410) 742-6443 or visitstfrancis.org.

• On Feb. 22 at 4 p.m., St. Joseph Church in Middletown presents the Way of the Cross. The Cantata will feature scriptures, chorus and orchestra, congregational sung responses in a beautiful musical setting of the Stations of the Cross. Free, with complimentary Lenten soup and bread supper to follow; supper reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot for supper: (302) 378-5800.

• For more than 60 years, the Via Crucis Passion Play has been a Lenten tradition in the diocese. Join other faithful on Feb. 18 & 27; March 6, 13, 20 & 25 and April 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, 9th and Dupont Sts., in Wilmington. All are welcome.

• Looking for a fun fundraiser? Ursuline Academy is hosting a Trivia Night on Feb. 21, from 8-10 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Emcee Kristy Thompson from Thompson Entertainment, will be testing knowledge of tunes, artists, and musical moments that really hit the right note. Gather your crew, come up with a clever team name, and lean into a music theme that showcases your style. Whether you’re a one-hit-wonder or a true chart-topper, this night promises friendly competition, plenty of laughs, and a few surprises along the way. More information, Helena Zrile (302) 658-7158 ext 6213 or at hzrile@ursuline.org).

Looking ahead:

• Attention, local Catholic business persons: Be sure to register for the next Catholic Business Network breakfast on March 5 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Easton. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. The speaker will be Msgr. Steven Hurley, Vicar General for the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org.