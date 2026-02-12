Looking for a good meal? Here’s where to find Fish Frys in the Diocese of Wilmington this Lent

Looking for a good meal? Here’s where to find Fish Frys in...

While Lent is a time of sacrifice, there is one area where the faithful can reasonably indulge – the parish Fish Fry. For a reasonable cost, Catholics can fulfill their Friday abstention from meat, enjoy a delicious meal, and support local parishes, too.

There’s a wide variety of Fish Frys available in the Diocese of Wilmington beginning Feb. 20. Go to one, go to a few if you can, but don’t miss this fabulous Lenten tradition.

Here’s where and when to find your local Fry:

Old Bohemia Council 6543 Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Frys. — Feb. 20, 5-7 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, Chesapeake City, MD.Adults $18, Seniors $16, Children (8-12) $12; Children under 8 $5. Takeout available for $18. Menu includes Fried Haddock, baked Tilapia, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, French fries, Cookie Bush’s Homemade mac and cheese, dinner rolls, coffee, and Iced Tea. Shrimp cocktail is also available for $8 (8 Shrimp). Cash, checks, and credit cards accepted. Desserts will be available for purchase from the Columbiettes. • Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, 5-7 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Hall in Middletown, Adults $18, Seniors $16, Children (8-12) $12; Children under 8 $5. Takeout available for $18. Menu includes Fried Haddock, baked Tilapia, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, French fries, Cookie Bush’s Homemade mac and cheese, dinner rolls, coffee, and Iced Tea. Shrimp cocktail is also available for $8 (8 Shrimp). Cash, checks, and credit cards accepted. Desserts will be available for purchase from the Columbiettes.

