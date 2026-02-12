Looking for a good meal? Here’s where to find Fish Frys in the Diocese of Wilmington this Lent

While Lent is a time of sacrifice, there is one area where the faithful can reasonably indulge – the parish Fish Fry. For a reasonable cost, Catholics can fulfill their Friday abstention from meat, enjoy a delicious meal, and support local parishes, too.
There’s a wide variety of Fish Frys available in the Diocese of Wilmington beginning Feb. 20. Go to one, go to a few if you can, but don’t miss this fabulous Lenten tradition.
Here’s where and when to find your local Fry:
- Old Bohemia Council 6543 Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Frys. — Feb. 20,5-7 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, Chesapeake City, MD.Adults $18, Seniors $16, Children (8-12) $12; Children under 8 $5. Takeout available for $18. Menu includes Fried Haddock, baked Tilapia, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, French fries, Cookie Bush’s Homemade mac and cheese, dinner rolls, coffee, and Iced Tea. Shrimp cocktail is also available for $8 (8 Shrimp). Cash, checks, and credit cards accepted. Desserts will be available for purchase from the Columbiettes. • Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, 5-7 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Hall in Middletown, Adults $18, Seniors $16, Children (8-12) $12; Children under 8 $5. Takeout available for $18. Menu includes Fried Haddock, baked Tilapia, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, French fries, Cookie Bush’s Homemade mac and cheese, dinner rolls, coffee, and Iced Tea. Shrimp cocktail is also available for $8 (8 Shrimp). Cash, checks, and credit cards accepted. Desserts will be available for purchase from the Columbiettes.
- Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27,11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Joseph Church Hall,1012 N. French St., Wilmington. Presented by Knights of Peter Claver. Delicious dinners $15, sandwiches $10. Eat in or take out. Orders can be placed online through the parish website: www.sjfschurch.org/lenten-fish-fry. More information, (302) 658-4535 or parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org
- Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27,5-6:30 p.m.: Lenten dinner, St. Jude the Apostle, Parish Life Center,152 Tulip Dr., Lewes. Menu includes choice of baked flounder, fried cod, fried breaded shrimp, sides, dessert, iced tea, lemonade, water, coffee and tea, Beer wine and soda available for purchase. $15 for adults, $10 children under 12. More information, (302) 644-7300.
- Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, 4-6:30 p.m.:Lenten Dinners,Holy Cross Church, State St., Dover. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Dover Council #4182. includes baked flounder, breaded cod, fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, coleslaw, coffee, tea, desserts. Eat in or takeout. $15 per person/plate, Family $40. (Menu subject to change due to availability of products.) Eat in or take out. Per person/per plate $15.00, Family (parent(s) & child(ren) $40; cash and credit cards accepted. Proceeds from dinners support various charities, except for the dinner on March 27, which will support the Holy Cross School Scholarship fund. Stations of the Cross after dinner.
- Feb. 20, 27; March 6, 13, 20, 27, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Helena Church,Masci Hall, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Presented by Christopher Council 3182 of the Knights of Columbus. Menu includes fried and baked fish platters. Full menu available on St. Helena’s Facebook Page and 3182 Knights Facebook Page. Eat-in or take out. Call or text (302) 598-8685 for more information.
- Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Church Hall,7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin. Presented by the Knights of Columbus. Menu includes two types of flounder, crab cakes, sides and much more. Single dinner $15, double dinner, $20, kid’s dinner (fish sticks and fries) $5. Cash or check only. Takeout available. More information, (302) 239-7100.
- Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish Fry, Good Shepherd School Hall,800 Aiken Ave., Perryville, Md. Menu items and prices vary, including breaded haddock, seasoned tilapia, shrimp, crab soup, steamed shrimp, fries, grilled cheese, cornbread, slaw, soda/water and dessert. If Cecil County schools are closed due to inclement weather, the fries will be cancelled. More information, Don Kern at (410) 272-4764.
- Feb. 27, March 10, March 27, 4:30-6 p.m.: Fish Fry, hosted by the St. Joseph Council Knight of Columbus, St. John the Apostle Parish,506 Seabury Ave., Milford. Menu will include fried haddock, homemade mac & cheese, coleslaw, and French fries. Water, iced tea, and lemonade are also included. Cost per plate will be $17. Dine-in and to go options are available. During the event there will also be a 50/50 raffle. More information, (302) 422-5123.
- Feb. 27 and March 20, 5-8 p.m. Lenten dinners in Fremont Hall (under the gym) at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark. (Note: We do not have a working elevator at this time.) Eat in or take out. Menu includes, but is not limited to, salmon, baked/fried white fish, tamales, tacos dorados, soup, fish tacos, rice pudding and more. Pre-ordering available. Prices vary. Menu subject to change. Information is available, in English and Spanish, at (302) 731-2436 or hministries@holyangels.net. You can also keep an eye out for updates on our website at www.stjohn-holyangels.com and on our social media accounts.
- Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20, 4:3-67 p.m.: Fish Sandwich To-Go meals, St. John the Beloved Church Hall,907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Presented by the Knights of Columbus. Each bag includes a breaded fish sandwich, a bag of potato chips, a cookie and a beverage. Meals are $10 each. A pint of vegetable lentil soup is also available for $5. Pre-orders only. See sjbkofcde.org/fish/ for more details.
- Feb. 27, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish,Philip and Barbara Long Parish Center, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, Md. Presented by the Knights of Columbus. Proceeds benefit 2026 Youth Mission Trip. Menu features “Bigger than Your Plate” fish platter ($17), Fried shrimp platter (8 large fried shrimp $17), Seafood platter – breaded fish fillet, 3 large fried shrimp ($20), kid’s meals – grilled cheese ($5) or kids shrimp (3 large fried shrimp $9). Adult meals include hushpuppy and choice of two sides (green beans, mac & cheese or coleslaw). Eat in, carry out or drive-through available. Pre order at (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org.
- F eb. 27, March 13, and March 27, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Beloved Church Hall,907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Presented by the Knights of Columbus. Menu includes a choice of fried or baked flounder along with two side dishes plus a dinner roll. Dinners are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Take-out is available. See sjbkofcde.org/fish/ for more details.
- March 6, 5-6:30 p.m.: “Souper,” St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish Hall,1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. Featuring Maryland crab soup, shrimp & robust corn soup, broccoli & cheese soup (everyone welcome to seconds), salad, rolls & lemon supreme cake. Cost $10 Adults, $5 children under 12. Join us for Stations of the Cross on Fridays at 7 p.m. after the meal. More information, (410) 289-0652.
- March 13, 4:30-7 p.m.: Crab cake dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish,Philip and Barbara Long Parish Center, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, Md. Benefits the Appalachia Service Project. Menu features one crab cake/two sides ($18), one crab cake, 3 shrimp, two sides ($20), two crab cakes, two sides ($23), eight large fried shrimp/two sides ($17) Sides include mac & cheese, green beans, coleslaw. Kid’s meals – grilled cheese ($5) or kids shrimp (3 large fried shrimp $9). Reservations recommended. Eat in, carry out or drive-through available. Pre order at (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org.
- March 20, 5-7 p.m.: Lenten fish dinner, St. Benedict Parish Social Hall,408 Central Ave., Ridgely. Presented by St. Joan of Arc Council Knights of Columbus. More information, (410) 634-2253, or www.beparish.com
- March 27, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish and crab cake dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish,Philip and Barbara Long Parish Center, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, Md. Presented by the Knights of Columbus. Proceeds benefit 2026 Youth Mission Trip. Menu features “Bigger than Your Plate” fish platter ($17), Seafood platter – breaded fish fillet, 3 large fried shrimp ($20), one crab cake ($18) one crab cake, three large fried shrimp ($20), two crab cakes ($23), shrimp platter – eight large fried shrimp ($17), Kid’s meals – grilled cheese ($5) or kids shrimp – 3 large fried shrimp ($9). Sides include mac & cheese, green beans, coleslaw. Eat in, carry out or drive-through available. Pre order at (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org.
- March 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish Hall,1705 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, Md. Featuring fried cod, French fries, homemade coleslaw, side salad, rolls & strawberry short cake. Also, choice of tomato bisque or Mexican street corn soup. Cost: $15 Adults, $6 Under 12 years of age. Join us for Stations of the Cross on Fridays at 7 p.m. after the meal. More information, (410) 289-0652.